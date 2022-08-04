Proposed Magna Carta for Commuters to require safe, sufficient public transport services

Well, it’s about damn time: A Magna Carta for commuters has just been proposed in Congress.

Representative Fidel Nograles of the Fourth District of Rizal has filed House Bill No. 2064 or the proposed Magna Carta for Commuters. Mainly, this bill seeks to “enumerate and uphold the rights of the commuting public.”

Section 4 of the bill discusses Right to Public Transportation Services that Satisfy Commuters’ Mobility Requirements. This requires public transport services to be available within a 500m walk from any residence or activity center in the city, and that each is connected to another transport service within a 300m walk to enable seamless connectivity.

This section also requires public transport services are sufficient so that waiting time at stops and terminals does not exceed 10 minutes during peak hours. Speaking of stops and terminals, these should also be “properly equipped, adequately sized, and well-maintained.”

Now, we’re merely scratching the surface here, as there’s still a lot to go through with this proposed bill. We’ll make a detailed explainer soon, and we’ll insert it into this story once that’s out.

“Ultimately, this Magna Carta calls for a shift from car-centric public policy and infrastructure to sustainable transport and mobility, one that provides safe access and mobility to all, promotes economic development, protects and preserves the environment, and uplifts the life of the Filipino commuter.”

Doesn’t that sound pleasing? If and when this does pass into law, then perhaps commuters won’t have to keep settling for the bare minimum anymore.

