Number coding scheme suspended in Makati City on April 14 and 15

Makati City has announced the suspension of the number coding scheme on April 14 and 15.

That’s Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, for those of you who don’t keep track of your calendars. Look:

Makati City number coding scheme suspension

With this, any car regardless of the ending numeral on its license plate will be able to drive around Makati City hassle-free on those days later this week. Implementation of the city’s number coding scheme will resume on Monday, April 18.

Makati City’s suspension may not be as extensive as the one the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently announced, but we’ll take it.

Oh, and in case you haven’t been paying attention to the news this morning, the MMDA has provided an update on its new number coding scheme proposals for 2022. This includes a new one that hopes to regulate the license plate endings of newly-registered vehicles moving forward.

So, who else here would rather enjoy a traffic-free (and coding-free) drive around the city over joining the holiday traffic rush?

