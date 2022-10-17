Street parking in Makati City is going contactless

Heads up, Makati City motorists: Finding a streetside parking spot is about to get a whole lot more convenient.

The Makati City local government has announced that streetside parking slots along Amorsolo and C. Palanca Street will soon go contactless through the new Park, Pay & Go smartphone app.

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Details regarding the payment option’s implementation remain scarce, but Makati City says it will let motorists settle parking payments digitally and will allow “automated parking through parking meters and mobile app.”

The Park, Pay & Go smartphone app does not yet appear to be on either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. We’ll have more information on this story as soon as more details surface.

