UV Express units now allowed to use Makati City’s designated loading and unloading sites

Good news for Makati City’s commuters: The local government has announced that UV Express units can now use the city’s designated loading and unloading areas—at least for the time being.

The controversial no loading and unloading policy for UV Express vehicles has not been removed, though, but has been suspended until November 2022. This development comes following a meeting between representatives of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Makati Parking Authority (MAPA), and other concerned parties.

In a statement, Makati City mayor Abby Binay said that the move will give the local government time to review the policy.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A simple 5-step guide to the entire 2022 LTO driver's license renewal process

PH fuel price update: Rollbacks of P2.6/L for gas, P1.55/L for diesel take effect this week

“The suspension of the said policy will be until this November. It will give us ample time to study the situation on the ground and coordinate with LTFRB and other concerned parties regarding possible assistance and suggestions for implementing the memorandum,” Binay said, adding that the local government will always have commuters’ best interests in mind.

Continue reading below ↓

“In the meantime, we urge UV Express drivers plying the roads of Makati to inform their passengers of the temporary suspension of the policy. We expect them to strictly follow traffic rules and regulations and observe proper loading and unloading areas to avoid impeding traffic flow in the CBD,” the official added.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There you have it. Think the local government will have this issue sorted out by November? Chime in.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.