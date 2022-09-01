Manila City deploys more traffic enforcers following no-contact apprehension suspension

Manila City wants motorists to know that just because its no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) is suspended doesn’t mean erring drivers won’t be caught.

In a Facebook post, the local government announced that it is deploying additional traffic enforcers following the issuance of a temporary restraining order against NCAP policies by the country’s Supreme Court.

While Manila City mayor Honey Lacuna said that will comply with the court’s decision, she explained traffic data has proven that the implementation of NCAP has improved the state of the city’s roads.

“Bagamat naniniwala tayo na maraming magandang nadulot ang NCAP sa daloy ng trapiko at pagsasaayos ng disiplina sa ating Lungsod, ang Pamahalaang Lungsod ay susunod sa alituntunin ng Korte Suprema at handa sa pagpapahinto ng NCAP sa Maynila.”

The local government also highlight Manila Police District data that showed a sizeable 62% drop in recorded road accidents following the city’s implementation of its NCAP. Recorded traffic violations also supposedly dropped by a whopping 90%.

“The evidence shows that NCAP keeps traffic flowing smoother and faster, and keeps motorists, bicycle users, and pedestrians safe on the city roads and streets,” Lacuna stressed.

“Most importantly, the abundance of data shows that the NCAP is quite effective in keeping city traffic smooth and efficient, while also protecting the safety of pedestrians and motorists. Nevertheless, we are prepared to comply with the Supreme Court’s TRO while also taking measures to benefit all stakeholders even while NCAP is suspended.”

Consider this a heads up if you plan on driving around Manila City while NCAP is suspended. Are you in favor of the TRO against the policy? Let us know in the comments.

Manila City adjusts to no-contact apprehension TRO:

