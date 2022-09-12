Meralco Ave. road closure due to Metro Manila Subway construction to last until 2028

Last week, it was announced that a busy portion of Meralco Avenue would be closed to make way for the construction of the Metro Manila Subway.

While the starting date of the closure, October 3, 2022, was bared, no update was given regarding how long the closure would last. Now, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has shared the information.

In a Facebook post published over the weekend, the DOTr said that the Meralco Avenue road closure will last until sometime in 2028. The agency also revealed some specifics regarding the project, saying that the closure is necessary as Meralco Avenue will “serve as the project’s access point to the subway’s Shaw Boulevard Station.”

The agency is advising all jeepneys to take Captain Henry Javier Street toward Danny Floro Street (and vice versa) as an alternate route. Modern jeepneys, meanwhile, are being asked to take Julia Vargas Avenue to San Miguel Avenue (and vice versa) instead.

As for private motorists? The DOTr says “all available routes are accessible.” That’s kind of vague, so if you’re looking for the closest alternate route to the closed portion of Meralco Avenue, you can pass through Capitol Commons directly through Captain Henry Javier Street to or from Shaw Boulevard or Camino Verde Road.

A six-year-long road closure. Let’s cross our fingers that this will all be worth it. Will this news affect your daily drive? Let us know in the comments.

Meralco Avenue section to be closed until 2028:

