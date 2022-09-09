Busy portion of Meralco Ave. to be closed to make way for Metro Manila Subway construction

Motorists who frequent Ortigas should expect more traffic in the area beginning early next month. This, after it was announced that a portion of Meralco Avenue will be closed to make way for the construction of the Metro Manila Subway.

Starting October 3, 2022, the section of Meralco Avenue beside Capitol Commons will be completely impassable. As an alternate route, motorists may pass through Camino Verde Road by entering through Shaw Boulevard or Captain Henry Javier Street.

If you pass the affected portion of Meralco Avenue often, you’ll know that it can become pretty congested there on account of the busy intersection on the Shaw Boulevard side of the thoroughfare. As such, motorists should expect heavier traffic around its immediate vicinity.

No word yet regarding how long the closure will last. As of April this year, the Metro Manila Subway is expected to be at partial operability by the year 2025.

If the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) projections are accurate, though, the inconvenience may be worth it. It’s expected that the Metro Manila Subway will be able to serve as many as 1.5 million passengers a day. For now, avoid the area if you can.

Meralco Avenue traffic advisory:

