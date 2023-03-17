This Benz being forklifted will make you appreciate the MMDA’s road-clearing ops

If you visit this website often, you might have noticed how we’ve featured a lot of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) road-clearing operations in the past. Why? It’s basically a gold mine for bizarre stories. As simple as that.

We now realize, though, that after all the towing-related clips we’ve watched, we’ve taken for granted how cleanly the MMDA actually does its operations. See, the agency’s personnel are very careful when impounding illegally parked vehicles, which doesn’t really come as a surprise. What we didn’t know was that in other countries, towing crews can be the exact opposite.

A clip of an illegally parked Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class getting, um, ‘towed’ in China recently made its way to the Internet via the Instagram page Supercar Fails, and it has everybody head-scratching. The Benz was actually forklifted onto a flatbed. Yes, forklifted.

“Won’t that damage the car?” Well, that’s precisely why we’ve learned to appreciate the MMDA’s clearing ops more. Forklifting a car onto a flatbed definitely takes way less time than carefully hooking up a car onto a tow truck, but the faster way will most definitely come at the expense of the car.

Cars aren’t exactly built to be carried like this, so we can’t imagine what got damaged in the process. Luxury car or not, no vehicle deserves this. And mind you, this is just one video—we reckon these guys carelessly handled a lot more cars than this.

Anyway, you’ve seen the photos, so it’s time you check out the actual clip below. You be the judge.

Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class forklifted in China:

