MMDA: Curfew in Metro Manila to be lifted starting November 4

Prepare for some even bigger changes starting tomorrow, November 4. Apart from the increase in passenger capacity and the removal of plastic barriers in PUVs, the curfew in the capital is also set to be lifted.

According to the latest advisory from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), mayors from the Metro Manila Council (MMC) have agreed to lift the shortened 12-4am curfew that was implemented last month. This will be done as mall operating hours extend to 11pm in preparation for the Christmas season.

“The lifting of curfew hours in Metro Manila will help spread out the influx of people coming to and from malls to further reduce the risk of virus transmission,” said MMDA and overall MMC chairman Benhur Abalos.

The agency stressed, however, that curfews for minors based on existing ordinances of various local government units will prevail. It also reminded the public that COVID-19 safety protocols and minimum public health standards must also still be observed despite restrictions loosening up.

What do you think of this move from the MMDA and the MMC? You can check out the official resolution below:

