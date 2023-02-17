Bill to rename BIR Road in QC to Miriam Defensor-Santiago Avenue filed in Senate

Do you regularly pass along BIR Road or Agham Road in Quezon City? Soon, you might be referring to the busy thoroughfares by a different name altogether.

A bill has been filed in the Philippine senate to rename the two roads after former senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago. If passed, BIR Road and Agham Road will soon go by Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago Avenue instead.

According to senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Sonny Angara, and Lito Lapid—the three senators who filed the bill on February 15—the reason behind the name change is to honor Defensor-Santiago for showcasing “exceptional leadership, love for her country, and a commitment to excellence through outstanding contributions as a respected legal luminary.”

Defensor-Santiago “dedicated her life to serving the public, displaying a remarkable record of achievement in all three branches of government,” the explanatory note by the three senators who filed the bill reads.

Defensor-Santiago passed away in September 2016 due to complications from her battle with lung cancer. How do you think she would react to this news if she were around today? Let us know in the comments.

