Rear-enders, sideswipes were the most common types of accidents in Metro Manila in 2021

Once again, traffic data shows we’re all still driving way too close to one another.

According to data from the 2021 Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System (MMARAS) report, sideswipes and rear-enders were by far the most common types of accidents in the National Capital Region (NCR) last year. That’s 16,395 recorded incidents of the former and 11,039 of the latter.

In third place? Frankly, no one knows, because MMARAS 2021 shows that 10,782 incidents are listed as having ‘no collision stated.’ After that, it’s angle impacts with 6,049 recorded incidents.

MMARAS 2021 contains plenty of other eye-opening insights into Metro Manila road crashes, too. Parked cars aren’t exactly safe, as 1,524 incidents of ‘hit parked vehicle’ were recorded. And there were still well over a thousand hit-and-run incidents in 2021.

Perhaps the most troubling revelation, though, is that pedestrians continue to be most at risk out on the road. A whopping 2,087 road crashes that involved pedestrians were recorded in 2021. Of that figure, 1,986 resulted in injury, and 101 were fatal.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A simple 5-step guide to the entire 2022 LTO driver's license renewal process

Bristol launches the new Assassin R400 with a P268k introductory price

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The MMARAS also looks at different types of accident causation—but there’s barely any point in getting into it. Out of 58,447 recorded road crashes in 2021, 51,345 were listed as having no accident factors based on police blotters. Also, 6,909 were vaguely tagged as having been caused by human error. The rest of the total is divided among other factors like vehicle defects and poor road conditions.

You can check out a breakdown of the most common types of collision types below:

Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System impact data

Sidewipes - 16,395 Rear-end - 11,039 No collision stated - 10,782 Angle impact - 6,049 Self-accident - 2,548 Hit object - 2,673 Multiple collision - 2,297 Hit pedestrian - 2,087 Hit parked vehicle - 1,524 Hit-and-run - 1,207 Head-on - 767 Hit-and-run sideswipe - 552 Hit-and-run rear-end - 246 Hit-and-run angle impact - 127 Hit-and-run parked vehicle - 87 Hit-and-run pedestrian - 44 Hit-and-run multiple collision - 14 Hit-and-run head-on - 9

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Well, there you have it. Be wary of how close you’re driving to other cars and pay attention while behind the wheel. Considering how packed our streets are, this is the best many of us can do.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.