Rear-enders, sideswipes were the most common types of accidents in Metro Manila in 2021

Kamot ulo brigade, pasok!
by Drei Laurel | 3 hours ago
Image of a rear-end collision
PHOTO: Shutterstock

Once again, traffic data shows we’re all still driving way too close to one another.

According to data from the 2021 Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System (MMARAS) report, sideswipes and rear-enders were by far the most common types of accidents in the National Capital Region (NCR) last year. That’s 16,395 recorded incidents of the former and 11,039 of the latter.

In third place? Frankly, no one knows, because MMARAS 2021 shows that 10,782 incidents are listed as having ‘no collision stated.’ After that, it’s angle impacts with 6,049 recorded incidents.

MMARAS 2021 contains plenty of other eye-opening insights into Metro Manila road crashes, too. Parked cars aren’t exactly safe, as 1,524 incidents of ‘hit parked vehicle’ were recorded. And there were still well over a thousand hit-and-run incidents in 2021.

Perhaps the most troubling revelation, though, is that pedestrians continue to be most at risk out on the road. A whopping 2,087 road crashes that involved pedestrians were recorded in 2021. Of that figure, 1,986 resulted in injury, and 101 were fatal.

The MMARAS also looks at different types of accident causation—but there’s barely any point in getting into it. Out of 58,447 recorded road crashes in 2021, 51,345 were listed as having no accident factors based on police blotters. Also, 6,909 were vaguely tagged as having been caused by human error. The rest of the total is divided among other factors like vehicle defects and poor road conditions.

You can check out a breakdown of the most common types of collision types below:

Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System impact data

  1. Sidewipes - 16,395
  2. Rear-end - 11,039
  3. No collision stated - 10,782
  4. Angle impact - 6,049
  5. Self-accident - 2,548
  6. Hit object - 2,673
  7. Multiple collision - 2,297
  8. Hit pedestrian - 2,087
  9. Hit parked vehicle - 1,524
  10. Hit-and-run - 1,207
  11. Head-on - 767
  12. Hit-and-run sideswipe - 552
  13. Hit-and-run rear-end - 246
  14. Hit-and-run angle impact - 127
  15. Hit-and-run parked vehicle - 87
  16. Hit-and-run pedestrian - 44
  17. Hit-and-run multiple collision - 14
  18. Hit-and-run head-on - 9
Well, there you have it. Be wary of how close you’re driving to other cars and pay attention while behind the wheel. Considering how packed our streets are, this is the best many of us can do.

Recommended Videos
PHOTO: Shutterstock

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

