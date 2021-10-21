MMDA to riders: Stay out of the bus lane because it’s dangerous

Keeping public transport flowing in a smooth fashion isn’t the only reason the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is trying to keep motorbikes out of the EDSA Busway lane. Besides maintaining order, the agency is trying to keep both riders and commuters safe as well.

Earlier today, MMDA traffic chief Bong Nebrija took to Facebook to share how the agency’s enforcers are constantly trying to keep riders out of bus lane.

“Nakikita niyo? Andyan lahat sa bus lane. Ayan oh. Nagsisibalikan dahil nakita kami,” Nebrija said while pointing to riders attempting to merge back into the proper lane after seeing the apprehending MMDA enforcers.

“Tapos, pag nadisgrasya, kasalanan ng bus,” he added. “Yung mga motorsiklo dito nag-overtake. Pag nakita kami, tsaka sila babalik. Napakadelikado po niyan, eh.”

While most of the violators are able to avoid apprehension, the unlucky few who are caught off-guard are pulled to the side of the road and ticketed. One rider was shown getting caught and confronted by the traffic chief, who then proceeded to scold him for his reckless riding.

“Alam mo ba busway ’yan?” Nebrija repeatedly asks the rider. Not surprisingly, the apprehended motorist is unable to give a proper answer.

Guys, there’s a reason the EDSA Busway is separated by barriers or proper lane markings—it’s reserved for commuters. There simply isn’t enough room for both buses and motorcycles in there. What’s a short wait in traffic compared to a close call with a speeding bus, right?

