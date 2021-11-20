MMDA recommends reimposition of number coding from 5pm to 8pm

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is recommending to Metro Manila mayors the reimposition of number coding as looser COVID-19 restrictions bring traffic congestion close to pre-pandemic levels.

The vehicle reduction scheme could be back “probably by next week,” MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos said on Friday, November 19.

“This week, we are recommending the reimposition of the color coding, but only during peak hours in the afternoon from five in the afternoon up to eight in the evening,” he told reporters.

He added the three-hour period will give car owners leeway to still use their vehicles during coding day: “Ang mangyayari, pwede mo gamitin pa rin ang kotse mo, but except during rush hour or peak hour, wag ka muna sumabay, which is [from] 5pm to 8pm.”

“Doon muna sila sa office o doon muna sila kung saan sila tatambay, and then after that, doon na sila umuwi.”

Abalos said he was also looking into a possible morning-only or a whole-day number coding scheme.

Public transportation in Metro Manila is capped at 70% capacity under Alert Level 2, which allows greater mobility. It is scheduled to last until the end of November.

NOTE: This article first appeared on Reportr.world. Minor edits have been made.

