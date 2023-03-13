MMDA, DPWH to ‘smoothen’ motorcycle lanes on Commonwealth Avenue

The dry-run of the exclusive motorcycle lanes on Commonwealth Avenue hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for road users so far, as the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) just reported that nearly 1,500 motorists were apprehended during the first four days of its implementation.

The transition isn’t the only problem, however. If you look around on social media, you’ll see netizens complaining about how unsafe the motorcycle lanes on Commonwealth Avenue can be for riders.

Some of the massive potholes throughout the entire stretch can be deadly for motorcyclists, and being restricted to a single lane prevents riders from avoiding the road hazards. The bumpy roads become even more accident-prone areas during the night, as there’s also a lack of lighting along the thoroughfare.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

All-new Toyota Wigo gets a healthy power bump over the old model

LTO suspends license of driver involved in endurance race incident in Ilocos Sur

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The good news here is that in its latest update, the MMDA said that it is currently in talks with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to “conduct patch works to smoothen the road.” The MMDA is also reportedly planning to install reflectors and solar street lamps across Commonwealth Avenue to help riders avoid accidents. Cool.

We’re only halfway through this dry run, but if all goes well, there might be a chance that this exclusive motorcycle lane could also be implemented on other major roads in the capital. Let’s wait and see how this pilot run turns out.

MMDA on repairing Commonwealth Avenue motorcycle lanes:

See Also