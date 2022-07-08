MMDA: Illegal parkers keep returning after clearing operations

Ridding Metro Manila’s streets of illegally-parked cars is a tall task. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), though, is keeping at it—even if hard-headed motorists can’t seem to get the message.

While facing reporters during a recent operation, MMDA Task Force Special Operations (TFS) head Bong Nebrija said that illegal parkers keep on returning to areas they’ve previously cleared.

“Inoperate na namin ‘to twice already, but we’re still receiving complaints,” Nebrija said, referring to an area of recto the agency recently conducted operations in.

“‘Yan ang problema e. Kahit nalinis na namin, then after a week meron nananman mag rereklamo. So, we need to go back again—despite the fact na ilan na yung ano namin, coordination namin sa barangay, sa LGU,” he added.

“Pag iniwan namin, kindly take care of it and kindly maintain it. E hindi naman po nagagawa. Kaya ‘yan, umaabot nanaman saamin ang reklamo.”

Nebrija also shared he hopes residents and local government personnel in areas plagued by illegally-parked vehicles can take action to clean up their streets.

“Yun talaga eh. Na empower na yung tao na they already know na kaya i-clear yung kalsada, yung bangketa. Pero yun nga, kahit anung complaint nila minsan hindi na-aksyunan. So that’s why na-elevate up to MMDA itong mga reklamo na ito.”

So, do you think your LGU is up to the task of keeping illegal parkers off the streets following MMDA clearing operations?

