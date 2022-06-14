MMDA reminds motorists not to park their cars on sidewalks

Does anyone else around here feel like finding street parking in public is getting more difficult with every passing day? We sure do. Regardless of the situation, though, there’s one mortal parking sin we wouldn’t ever even think of committing: Bringing our four wheels up on the sidewalk.

Street parking is limited, yes—but decent sidewalks aren’t exactly a common sight in these parts either. That said, sidewalks are exclusive to pedestrians and should stay that way, whether you have a spot to leave your ride or not.

In a Facebook post, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) reminded motorists not to park their cars on sidewalks. The agency also called out vendors who sell their goods here and put up obstacles that block pedestrians’ paths.

Frankly, this shouldn’t even need a reminder. But here it is anyway:

If this isn’t enough to convince you to stop parking where you shouldn’t, you could end up facing the wrath of the agency’s New Task Force Special Operations (NTFSO) and Anti-Colorum Unit (ACU).

“Inaaksyunan at inaalis ng NTFSO at ACU ang mga nakahambalang na sasakyan sa mga pangunahing lansangan ng Kalakhang Maynila. Makiisa tayo sa pagpapanatili ng kaayusan nito,” the MMDA said.

Well, you’ve been warned. Let’s all learn to respect boundaries, people.

