MMDA Libreng Sakay buses, trucks to ply Commonwealth Ave. from 6-11am, 1-6pm on weekdays

Any commuters here who pass by Commonwealth Avenue regularly? Take note: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is rolling out free rides along the thoroughfare.

The agency is now bolstering its Libreng Sakay program and has deployed seven buses and two military trucks along Commonwealth. The free rides will be available to all commuters from 6am to 11am and from 1pm to 6pm on weekdays.

PHOTO BY Quezon City Government on Facebook

The MMDA is reportedly considering extending this until the end of 2022. “The Libreng Sakay program in Commonwealth is expected to benefit 500 to 600 passengers per day and we are mulling to continue it until December this year,” said MMDA acting chairman Carlo Dimayuga III.

Considering how difficult taking public transport has become these days—especially with the recent return of face-to-face classes—these additional free rides should go a long way for commuters.

MMDA Libreng Sakay program on Commonwealth Avenue:

