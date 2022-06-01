MMDA to personnel: You’re not immune from being charged for operating unregistered vehicles

Driving an unregistered vehicle is against the law—and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) wants its personnel to know they aren’t immune from being charged for the violation.

The agency recently released a memorandum reminding its employees not to operate unregistered cars or motorcycles without their required license plates.

This move comes after netizens called out one of the MMDA’s enforcers for riding a motorbike without a license plate. As it turns out, the motorcycle being operated in the incident was unregistered. In a statement, MMDA chairman Romando Artes called on enforcers and other agency personnel to set a good example for motorists.

“The MMDA is mandated to strictly implement traffic rules and regulations. Hence, we should lead by example,” Artes said.

“Violators will not only be issued the corresponding citation ticket but could also face administrative sanctions such as suspension and outright dismissal for contract of service personnel.

“If proven guilty, we will file the necessary administrative charges, whether permanent, casual, or on job order status, subject to applicable rules and regulations,” Artes added.

Yikes. And in case you missed it, we put out a handy guide to all the fines and penalties you can face if you’re caught driving an unregistered vehicle. Alternatively, here is everything you need to know to get your Land Transportation Office (LTO) registration in order.

Well, it’s good to know the MMDA is keeping order among its ranks. Do you think the agency is strict enough with its personnel?

