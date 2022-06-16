This new bike repair station on EDSA will provide basic fixes, vulcanizing services

If we were to make a list of the biggest hassles riders and cyclists encounter, a flat tire would be right up there alongside bad weather. Since two-wheelers normally don’t have storage spaces for spare tires, getting a flat is more often than not a huge problem.

Luckily for those riders and cyclists who traverse EDSA regularly, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has now opened a new motorcycle/bicycle repair station at the ground level of the Quezon Avenue flyover. Said station will provide emergency roadside assistance from 5am to 9pm daily.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Is it illegal to put a ‘No Parking’ sign in front of your house?

A fuel station in the US accidentally sold gasoline at less than P10/L

The agency’s new station is equipped with tools not just for vulcanizing but also for minor repairs. There will also be trained personnel deployed to provide on-site assistance.

Continue reading below ↓

“The thrust of this project is to provide free space and assistance in cases where emergency repairs are needed rather than towing the vehicles outright,” said MMDA chairman Atty. Romando Artes. “The only time the vehicle will be towed is when it is beyond repair.”

This is the second repair station on EDSA, with the other one located near Roxas Boulevard. The MMDA plans to put up more of these in other strategic locations in the metro, and the agency plans to expand the project so it’ll cater to four-wheelers in the future as well.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

More photos of the MMDA’s new repair station on EDSA:

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.