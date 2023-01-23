The MMDA is starting a motorcycle riding academy in Metro Manila

According to the Metro Manila Accident Recording and Analysis System (MMARAS), a total of 26,768 motorcycles figured in road accidents back in 2021. That’s a very eye-opening statistic.

To try and bring that number down, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is now establishing a school that will teach both beginners and veterans the proper way to ride.

The agency is calling this project the Metro Manila Motorcycle Riding Academy. The hope is that the establishment of this facility will decrease motorbike-related mishaps and make the capital’s roads safer.

A technical working group responsible for coming up with a motorcycle safety training course will soon be created. This course will teach riders everything from the basic control and operation of a motorbike to road rules and basic emergency response training.

“Through this Motorcycle Riding Academy, we aim to further promote road safety, particularly to our motorcyclists who are very much at risk of road mishaps,” MMDA acting chairman Don Artes said in a statement.

“It's a good opportunity for them to refresh and hone their riding skills and to provide first aid to people who will encounter unexpected road accidents,” he added.

The best part? Courses will be free of charge. Its proposed location is along Julia Vargas Avenue corner Meralco Avenue in Pasig City, inside a vacant property of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

The academy’s expected opening date is within the first quarter of 2023. Will this help make Metro Manila’s roads safer for riders?

