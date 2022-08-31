MMDA to strengthen physical apprehension efforts following no-contact apprehension TRO

No no-contact apprehension program (NCAP), no problem? If you’re a hard-headed motorist looking to take advantage of the Supreme Court’s (SC) recent temporary restraining order (TRO) against the implementation of the measure, this won’t be the case.

In a press conference, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said that it will be strengthening its physical apprehension efforts following the SC’s issuance of a TRO.

MMDA spokesperson Cris Saruca said the agency will now be making adjustments to its enforcer deployment and coverage areas to make up for the suspension of NCAP. Areas the agency’s personnel will focus on include EDSA, Commonwealth, Quezon Avenue, Roxas Boulevard, C5, and Macapagal Boulevard.

“Rest assured that the MMDA, through the leadership of Acting Chairman Engineer Carlo Dimayuga III, will do its best to carry out our traffic management mandate by apprehending physically and directing traffic physically, as we await final resolution on the NCAP case,” Saruca said.

In related news, the MMDA reminded motorists that those who were apprehended via NCAP prior to the issuance of the SC’s TRO must still pay their fines.

“The Supreme Court said that the TRO is effective immediately and shall continue until further notice, hence, it is prospective, and those who have been caught through the policy prior to the issuance of the TRO still have to pay their fines,” the official said.

And in case you missed it, the MMDA’s NCAP cameras have captured more than 107,000 violations in 2022 so far. You can read more about the agency’s NCAP statistics here.

MMDA statement on no-contact apprehension TRO

