MMDA: Most of those calling for number coding reimplementation have spare cars

In case you missed it, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) laid out its reasons for holding off from reimplementing the number coding scheme last week.

Long story short, the agency believes suddenly reimplementing the measure while the capital’s public transportation system operates at limited capacity could have a negative impact on both commuters’ convenience and safety. This logic, apparently, hasn’t stopped some people from calling for the scheme’s return.

In a recent interview on SMNI News, MMDA traffic chief Bong Nebrija shared that many of those calling for number coding to be reimplemented actually have spare cars that will allow them to bypass the measure.

“Marami po kasi nagsasabi na ‘Ibalik na number ang number coding, ibalik na natin ang number coding.’ Kasi may pang number coding sila na sasakyan. Ibig sabihin, pag number coding ang sasakyan nila meron silang spare, diba?” Nebrija said, saying this kind of thinking is unfair.

“And pangit naman po yun. Kawawa po yung mga kababayan natin, lalo na yung mga na sa ospital, na iisa lang naman yung sasakyan. Actually, isa lang sasakyan for the whole family. May maghahatid kay Papa, kay Mama, then ihahatid si Ate sa hospital, si Kuya sa call center,” the official added, emphasizing that life will become more difficult for motorists with only one car.

“Kaya yung mga napeperwisyo diyan na maraming sasakyan, ito siguro yung nagsasabi na ibalik na natin yung number coding.”

The number of cars out on the road right now might be an inconvenience, but frankly, the MMDA has some pretty sound logic here. Our public transportation system is already strained enough as it is, and forcing single-car motorists to use buses and trains could be risky in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Which side of the fence do you sit on regarding this issue?

