MMDA’s online violation protest platform does not cover no-contact apprehension cases

In case you missed it, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that it is now accepting protests for traffic violations through its new online platform. Submissions will be accepted from Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm in the afternoon.

Following the recent hoopla surrounding the National Capital Region’s (NCR) various no-contact apprehension policies (NCAP), though, it must be pointed out that the MMDA’s new platform only covers physical apprehension cases—at least for now.

In a statement, the MMDA said that “in the meantime,” NCAP cases will not be handled by the platform “pending the final decision of the Supreme Court (SC) on the NCAP issue.”

“The agency is continuously finding ways to improve its services through technology for the convenience of the public,” MMDA chairman Carlo Dimayuga III said in a statement.

This makes sense. After all, the MMDA’s Traffic Adjudication Division (TAD) won’t be able to rule on NCAP cases without an SC ruling yet. We can imagine, though, that many motorists will attempt to file NCAP protests regardless of the MMDA’s announcement.

So, how long do you reckon it will be before we can protest NCAP cases online?

