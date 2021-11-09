Commuters using the Pasig River Ferry can now board via the new Kalawaan Station

Good news for commuters who use the Pasig River Ferry Service (PRFS) often: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has just opened the new Kalawaan Station.

The new station is located along N. Cuevas Street near the Kalawaan Bridge in Pasig City. The MMDA hopes to draw more commuters to use the ferry service as an alternative mode of transport as we draw closer to the Christmas season.

This is the 12th official PRFS station in the metro. The MMDA is looking to open two more stations in Quinta and Marikina soon. “We want to serve residents of San Mateo and other parts of Rizal. This will be our new gateway, not just to address traffic, but also keep intact the rich cultural heritage of the Pasig River,” said MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos.

“If we want to improve the mobility of people, there is no other solution but mass transportation, including the river ferry service. I am glad that the ridership is gradually increasing,” said Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto.

Currently, the PRFS caters to 300-440 passengers a day. Nine of the total 17 ferry boats are operational, and rides are still free for all commuters.

