Need to pay fines? MMDA says transact in Pasig main office

Do you have pending fine to pay with the MMDA? Well, you’ll have to head to Pasig to settle that. That’s because all transactions have been transferred to the agency’s new headquarters.

In case you missed it, the MMDA opened its new headquarters in Pasig in May 2022 and is located along Julia Vargas Avenue in Barangay Ugong. The MMDA’s New Head Office Building is a 20-story facility that was first conceptualized in 2018 under the leadership of the late Danilo Lim.

With that, the redemption center will no longer be in Makati, so heads up to those who need to pay their fines. That said, there is still the option to settle violations and payments via Landbank’s portal, payment centers and e-wallet applications such as GCash and Maya.

“With this New MMDA Head Office Building, we intend to provide convenience to our stakeholders and ensure effective delivery of our services,” said MMDA acting chairman Don Artes during the new HQ’s opening last year. Expect more of MMDA’s services to be moved to the Pasig headquarters in the coming years.

