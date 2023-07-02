ICYMI: Burning classic car on EDSA, toll fees for NLEX Connector

“Last weekend, we saw another car burning down on EDSA. Netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of what appeared to be a burning Datsun 260Z just around the Mandaluyong area. Fortunately, nobody was hurt. That being said, it was...heartbreaking, to say the least.

“The Fairlady in the photo was supposedly owned by Congressman Bryan Revilla. If you follow some of the local car groups on Facebook, you may have seen photos of this fine Z before. This generation of the Fairlady was also what many people like to call the ‘Devil Z’ as a reference to the blue car from the popular manga Wangan Midnight.

“‘While this was a completely unforeseen incident, I am aware that it has caused inconveniences to my fellow road users and for that I am sorry,’ Revilla said in his Instagram post. ‘As a long-time car and driving enthusiast, I am saddened by this event. Though I always take all necessary safeguards and precautions, accidents will still happen. This is a reminder to my fellow drivers and enthusiasts to regularly have cars checked for roadworthiness, be vigilant while driving, and be responsible road users.’”

“There’s a chance the Land Transportation Office (LTO) might actually able to bring in more driver’s license cards by July as it had initially hoped for.

“According to a report by CNN Philippines, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has just awarded the bid for 5.2 million plastic cards to be used for driver’s licenses. The agency expects the first 500,000 pieces to arrive in 30 to 60 days.

“The DOTr also mentioned that the LTO only has 70,000 cards in its inventory, all of which are reserved for departing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). In any case, the validity of all driver’s licenses expiring from the end of April has been extended to October to cope with this shortage.

“If you need a guide on license renewal, you can check out this link.”

“NLEX Corporation president and general manager J. Luigi Bautista recently told reporters that motorists can expect a toll matrix by July from the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB). That said, the tollway operator is awaiting approval from the TRB for the fees it plans to implement.

“The NLEX Connector Road opened in March 2023 after nearly four years of construction. For now, it is the first segment that is open to the public. The first segment stretches from Caloocan to España with a distance of 5.15km. Segment 2, which is expected to be completed before the end of 2023, will run from España to Santa Mesa. Once completed, the road will span 7.7km with five interchanges along the way.

“According to Bautista, an average of 5,500 motorists use the NLEX Connector Road daily since its inauguration. With toll-free passage on the Connector Road, NLEX Corporation estimates daily losses of P473,000. The company based that number on a minimum fee of P86.

“With that, the company aims to charge P125 for Class 1 vehicles to get from Caloocan to Santa Mesa.”

“A Philippine Daily Inquirer report states that the House is eyeing a tax hike on vehicle owners by increasing the rate of the Motor Vehicle User’s Charge (MVUC). Albay Rep. Jose Ma. Salceda says he wants to consider raising taxes on other things instead of imposing it on snacks (chips, etc.) and sugary drinks. It was in response to the Department of Finance (DOF) and Department of Health’s suggestions to impose higher duties on those kinds of foods and drinks.

“Salceda said the panel will start hearing four proposals to update MVUC after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address on July 24. Salceda also argued that car owners are ‘heavily subsidized for car use,’ adding that it leads to more traffic congestion. ‘The effect is, when something is artificially cheaper than it should be, more people do it than should be. So, we have more traffic than our roads can accommodate,’ added the congressman.

“The collection of Motor Vehicle User’s Charge used to fall under the jurisdiction of the Road Board. However, the Road Board was abolished in 2019, and was hounded by allegations of corruption and misuse of funds prior to that. Now, Congress proposes the inclusion of the MVUC in the Tax Code.

“‘We will discuss taxes that hit the rich first. That’s our constitutional duty. I still have questions about the proposed tax increase on sweetened beverages, and the proposal for salty food taxes. I also want to consider other options, including closing some of the tax exemptions to the sweetened beverage tax,’ said Salceda.

“That said, the proposed increase of the MVUC also seeks to exempt motorcycles and tricycles from the fee. It is because these vehicles are ‘a means of living now, with delivery express services and the like.’ As for the revenue collected from the proposal, plans for zero-interest loans for local jeepney manufacturers are being considered to boost local production and employement, should the Congress’ plans become reality.”

