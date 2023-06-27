Confirmed: Hybrid Toyota Hilux on its way, slated to debut in 2024

The Corolla Altis, the RAV4, the Alphard, and of course, the Innova-slash-Zenix—these are just some of the most popular models that Toyota has decided to electrify with hybrid powertrains over the past decade. Up next for the Japanese carmaker? The Hilux.

It was only a matter of time. Toyota Australia has confirmed that it will be working on a Hilux variant with a 48V battery and a small electric motor-generator. This mild-hybrid pickup is expected to arrive in the first half of 2024 and will be available on the 4x4 SR5 and Rogue Double Cab models in the land Down Under.

The mild-hybrid setup will reduce NVH levels inside the cabin, enable the use of a stop/start system, and of course, improve fuel economy—by about 10%, in fact. This system will be paired with the existing 2.8-liter turbodiesel mated to the six-speed automatic transmission.

PHOTO BY Toyota

“We are continually striving to reduce the fuel consumption of our vehicles to help reduce on-going costs for customers, as well as helping reduce our environmental impact, and the addition of 48V technology to our biggest-selling vehicle line will contribute to this,” said Toyota Australia Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations vice president Sean Hanley. “This new technology will not only improve fuel consumption, but customers will also benefit from enhanced on and off-road performance, making the Hilux even more appealing for a weekend away or longer term excursion into the outback.”

Considering just how popular the Hilux is here in our market, do you think Toyota Motor Philippines should consider introducing this particular hybrid, too? A coding-exempt pickup sounds like a pretty darn good offering that many buyers here would consider. Right?