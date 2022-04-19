MMDA: Stop-and-go traffic scheme from 8am to 10pm along Roxas, Diokno Boulevard tomorrow

The Holy Week vacation is over, and Metro Manila traffic is back in full swing. Well, it was fun while it lasted, we guess.

Anyway, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that it will be implementing a stop-and-go traffic scheme along Roxas Boulevard and Diokno Boulevard tomorrow, April 20, 2022. Look:

MMDA traffic advisory

The traffic scheme will be in place from 8am to 10pm, and is owed to the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit being held in the area tomorrow. The agency also added that it will deploy additional personnel in the area to help manage the flow of vehicles and maintain order.

Motorists are being advised to take alternate routes. Oh, and in case you’re still living in last week, the number coding scheme is back in effect, too.

So, you’ve been warned. Avoid Roxas and Diokno Boulevard tomorrow if you can. Will this announcement have any effect on your motoring plans tomorrow?

