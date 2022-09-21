MMDA cites lack of trees as a major contributing factor in Metro Manila’s flood problem

Constant declogging and creek-clearing operations, upgraded pumping stations—yes, you can kind of call these band-aid solutions to Metro Manila’s flood problem. But at this point, a permanent fix might already be out of reach barring something drastic being done.

During a recent interview with PTV, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Task Force Special Operations (TFS) head Bong Nebrija said that the National Capital Region’s lack of trees is a major contributing factor to its constant flood issues.

Nebrija said that the MMDA has upgraded its 72 pumping stations to increase their capacity for the rainy season, allowing them to put out more water toward Pasig River and Manila Bay. Despite this, he says experiencing floods in the NCR is still inevitable.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

PIMS 2022: Mitsubishi Montero Sport Ralliart priced at P2.122-M, Strada Ralliart at P1.429-M

Here are the estimated prices of every mainstream PH pickup after excise taxes are applied

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“So, with this, yung mga naranasan po natin talaga naman hindi natin maiiwasan ang pagbaha na ’to sa kadahilan na lahat po ng ating kalsadahan ay paved already. Bihara na po ang puno sa kalakhang Maynila na maghohold ng tubig na ’to, kaya po talaga naiipon sa mabababang lugar,” Nebrija stressed during the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

“Kaya po ang sinisikap po ng MMDA ay padaliin ang pag-subside nito o yung pagsipsip ng ating mga drainages at mga estero. At sa ganun, eh maiwasan po natin yung pagtukod ng trapiko at mamitigate po natin yung effect ng mga flooding na ’to.”

Fewer roads and more green spaces? That sounds like a proper move—but is it still doable? We’d like to know your thoughts on the idea in the comments section.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.