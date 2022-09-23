MMDA finally allows motorists to contest traffic violations online

Have you ever been ticketed for a violation you’re sure you didn’t commit? Yeah, you can contest that—and now you can do so through the convenience of an internet connection and mobile device.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that it will now allow motorists to contest traffic violations online.

To access the new apprehension contest platform, proceed here, fill up the required information, and provide the necessary documents. You will be asked for your Uniform Ordinance Violation Receipt (UOVR), Land Transportation Office (LTO) driver’s license, and OR/CR.

If you wish to contest a violation through the platform, submissions are accepted Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm. Any protest submitted past this period will be entertained the next working day, the MMDA stresses.

After your protest is filed, you should be contacted by the MMDA within the next three working days for the pre-processing process. Should you decide to follow through on your protest, a hearing will be scheduled once all concerned parties confirm their availability.

And one last reminder: Uploading incorrect or inappropriate documents to the platform will disqualify you from using it again.

And there you have it. Do you plan on using this soon? Let us know in the comments.

