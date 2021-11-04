You can now borrow Moovr’s bikes and electric kick scooters in Makati City

Moovr has been offering its bike and electric kick scooter sharing services in Bonifacio Global City since its launch last year. Now, the company is expanding its reach as it begins providing its services in Makati City.

The city is one of the most bike-friendly urban spaces in the metro, with several bike lanes and sharrows (shared bike lanes) built within its central business district, specifically in Legazpi Village and Salcedo Village. There are also bike ramps in some of Makati City’s underpasses.

To pave the way further for more bike-friendly initiatives, Moovr PH partnered with Ayala Land to launch the platform in Makati City. Together with this recent development, new bike stations will also be installed within the locale, which will also enable more bike-and-dine initiatives to rise in various outdoor spaces.

PHOTO BY Moovr PH

“With the launch of Moovr in Makati City, we can provide all Makatizens with an accessible transportation alternative that prioritizes their health and safety,” said Moovr founder and CEO Anna Moncupa. “I am excited to finally launch Moovr in the city this month, so everyone can experience the convenience of riding bikes and e-scooters around the city for faster and safer travel.”

Moovr’s bicycles can be rented for P20 for 15 minutes, while the kick scooters are available for P50 for 20 minutes. Rentals are available 24/7. The company has shared a quick guide on how to get started, so you can read on below for more details:

Download the Moovr app for free from the App Store or Google Play Store and sign up by registering your email address or linking your Facebook or Google accounts.

Once your profile is activated, find your ride easily by going to the nearest Moovr Hub. Helmets are not required but are encouraged for personal safety.

Once you reach the Moovr Hub, select your vehicle and unlock it by scanning the QR code to start riding. Vehicles can be rented for a maximum of 24 hours and e-scooters must be returned if the battery is less than 15%. Remember to drive only in designated lanes and obey traffic rules. The Moovr app will direct you to the nearest designated parking spot near your destination between rides.

Once your ride is complete, simply park and lock the bike or scooter in the Moovr Hub and end the ride in your app.

So, what do you guys think? Will you be trying this new service out?

