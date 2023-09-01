It’s refreshing to see EDSA Busway violators—even those with the nicest cars—apprehended

For the longest time, it felt as if supposed VIPs, luxury cars, and a few brave souls could just easily use the EDSA Busway as they pleased without fear of apprehension. While authorities did flag down violators every now and then, it didn’t seem consistent enough to deter future illegal busway users.

Recently, however, the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) has been clamping down on these busway violators, and we’d like to think it’ll start to make an impact soon. Over the past several weeks, the I-ACT has consistently manned the exclusive bus lanes and ticketed all unauthorized private vehicles misusing them—including the nicest SUVs with blinkers and government agency stickers and whatnot.

In a recent video by Gadget Addict shared on Facebook, we get to see busway violators from all walks of life get the tickets they deserve. What’s even nicer about the recent ops was that the authorities made no exceptions, even for those with supposed ‘connections’ and those with large luxury SUVs.

In a single clip, we get to see a Toyota Land Cruiser 300, an old Ford Expedition, and a Lexus LX570, among others, flagged down by the I-ACT. That ought to teach these erring motorists a thing or two.

We hope this also serves as a stern reminder to all EDSA users that no matter what car you drive—if you haven’t the right to use the busway—you will be apprehended.

More of this, please.

