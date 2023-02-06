LTO wants car dealers to display vehicle registration processing times inside showrooms

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is putting local car dealerships on notice.

The agency has released a memorandum asking car dealers to keep the processing time of motor vehicles on display inside their showrooms. The LTO wants this information put up “prominently” in an effort to get dealerships to avoid delays in the vehicle registration process.

“The display of vehicle registration processing time in their own showrooms will keep dealers on their toes to assure that they comply, and likewise allow the public that they have the power to report to the government any delays because as paying customers, they deserve to be served better,” LTO head Jayart Tugade said in a statement.

These displays will be broken down into five steps:

Vehicle registration on the client’s end should take only one day The dealer will then process the vehicle registration requirements in two to three days Reporting of sale and initial registration process in one to two days The LTO will then register the motor vehicle and release the certificate of registration and license plate number The dealership will contact the vehicle’s owner to claim his or her OR/CR and license plate number

Dealerships that fail to comply with the agency’s memorandum may face a P100,000 fine for the first offense. Compliance will be strictly monitored by the LTO via a monthly report of license plate numbers issued per dealership.

Tell us, do you think this new requirement will help speed up the vehicle registration process on the dealership’s end?

