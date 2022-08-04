New bill establishing LTO-accredited rider clubs requires membership among motorbike owners

If this bill becomes law, owning a motorcycle may soon become a bit more difficult.

House Bill no. 32, also referred to as the Motorcycle Safety Riding Act, has been filed in Congress. We know, the legislature has tackled the issue of motorbike safety before—but this time it’s a little bit different.

What this new Motorcycle Safety Riding Act aims to do is establish Land Transportation Office (LTO)-accredited rider clubs. A certificate of membership in one of these organizations will then become a requirement for motorcycle registration and LTO license renewal.

Essentially, you’ll need to be part of one of these rider clubs to own and operate a motorcycle.

These LTO-accredited rider clubs must conduct mandatory motorcycle and road safety and courtesy training programs for all of their applicants. These programs must be conducted in partnership with LTO-accredited motorcycle safety schools.

Clubs must also keep an updated registry of all members. Said registry must include details such as a riders’ address, LTO driver’s license number, and plate number. Clubs are also responsible for assisting authorities in criminal investigations that involve the use of a motorcycle.

Riders who operate or own a motorbike without the necessary club membership and road safety and courtesy certification can be fined up to P30,000. Meanwhile, individuals caught approving motorbike registration or driver’s-license applications without these requirements face up to a P50,000 fine. And finally, falsifying the required documents can result in up to a P100,000 fine and jail time.

Those are some pretty steep penalties. You can check out the bill in its entirety here. So, are you in favor of this passing?

