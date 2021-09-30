You can no longer book Move It motorcycle taxis via the Grab app

Well, that was short-lived. Commuters will no longer be able to book Move It rides via the Grab app after the motorcycle taxi service was suspended from the service.

In a strongly worded statement, Move It blamed the development on other stakeholders in the Motorbike Taxi Pilot program. Without going into specifics, the company decried the move calling it “anti-consumer, anti-Filipino” and “tantamount to bullying.”

“We have always been transparent and forthcoming with our dealings with the TWG [Technical Working Group] and our stakeholders, and our partnership has gone through several rounds of discussions with the TWG—where all of their concerns were addressed,” the company said.

Move It added that it will continue providing commuters with a motorcycle taxi alternative despite the setback. You can still book Move It rides from the service’s official smartphone app.

We reached out to Grab for comment and were told that the ride-hailing giant is already working with regulators so it can continue its partnership with Move It.

“Grab is committed to empowering local businesses, and our partnership with Move It is consistent with ongoing efforts to help everyday entrepreneurs thrive and succeed,” the company said.

“The partnership will also enable Grab to offer Move It’s safe, reliable, and affordable motorcycle taxi service to our customers.”

The suspension comes just one week after Grab and Move It announced their new partnership. Let’s see how this latest motorcycle taxi issue pans out.

