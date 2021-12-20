CALAX’s security fleet now has its first EV

A few months back, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) announced its plans to turn the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) into a ‘green highway.’ And after incorporating resource-saving and emission-reducing technologies into its operations, the company is now looking to electrify its vehicle fleet.

MPTC has now unveiled the first fully electric vehicle in the CALAX security fleet. This will help the company to further reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to its Green Highway Initiative. The EV was supplied by eSakay, a Meralco company that provides EV and charging infrastructure solutions.

PHOTO BY MPTC

“As each vehicle in our fleet hits its end of life, we replace them with EVs. In a broad sense, EVs create a lower carbon footprint over the course of their lifetime than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles,” said MPTC chief finance officer and senior executive sponsor for sustainability Christopher Lizo. “Our move to transition to EV is aligned with our strategy to help decarbonize the transport sector. This is in support of our country’s goal of reducing its fossil-fuel consumption as part of its thrust for sustainable development.”

In addition to this, MPTC has also confirmed that it will be building electric-vehicle charging stations along CALAX for both its fleet and other EVs using the expressway. It has yet to provide specific details regarding this, but this should come as welcome news to electric vehicle owners who use the tollway regularly.

