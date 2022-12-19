MRT-3 announces operating hours from December 24 to January 2

MRT-3 management has finally released its operating hours for the coming holidays.

For 2022, the train line will be shortening its operating hours on December 24, 25, and 31, as well as on January 1. Regular weekend operating hours will be followed on December 30 and January 2. Look:

MRT-3 holiday operating hours 2022

December 24 and 31

First trip from North Avenue - 4:37am Last trip from North Avenue - 7:48pm First trip from Taft Avenue - 5:18am Last trip from Taft Avenue - 10:09pm

December 25 and January 1

First trip from North Avenue - 6:30am Last trip from North Avenue - 9:30pm First trip from Taft Avenue - 6:30am Last trip from Taft Avenue - 10:09pm

December 30 and January 2

First trip from North Avenue - 4:38am Last trip from North Avenue - 9:30pm First trip from Taft Avenue - 5:19am Last trip from Taft Avenue - 10:09pm

Regular weekday hours

First trip from North Avenue - 4:36am Last trip from North Avenue - 9:30pm First trip from Taft Avenue - 5:18am Last trip from Taft Avenue - 10:11pm

You can check out the adjusted operating hours of the LRT-1 and LRT-2 here. Ride safe over the holidays, commuters!

