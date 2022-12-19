MRT-3 announces operating hours from December 24 to January 2

MRT-3 management has finally released its operating hours for the coming holidays.
For 2022, the train line will be shortening its operating hours on December 24, 25, and 31, as well as on January 1. Regular weekend operating hours will be followed on December 30 and January 2. Look:
MRT-3 holiday operating hours 2022
December 24 and 31
- First trip from North Avenue - 4:37am
- Last trip from North Avenue - 7:48pm
- First trip from Taft Avenue - 5:18am
- Last trip from Taft Avenue - 10:09pm
December 25 and January 1
- First trip from North Avenue - 6:30am
- Last trip from North Avenue - 9:30pm
- First trip from Taft Avenue - 6:30am
- Last trip from Taft Avenue - 10:09pm
December 30 and January 2
- First trip from North Avenue - 4:38am
- Last trip from North Avenue - 9:30pm
- First trip from Taft Avenue - 5:19am
- Last trip from Taft Avenue - 10:09pm
Regular weekday hours
- First trip from North Avenue - 4:36am
- Last trip from North Avenue - 9:30pm
- First trip from Taft Avenue - 5:18am
- Last trip from Taft Avenue - 10:11pm
You can check out the adjusted operating hours of the LRT-1 and LRT-2 here. Ride safe over the holidays, commuters!