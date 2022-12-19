Motoring News

MRT-3 announces operating hours from December 24 to January 2

Taking the train over the holidays?
by Drei Laurel | 6 hours ago
PHOTO: DOTr MRT-3

MRT-3 management has finally released its operating hours for the coming holidays.

For 2022, the train line will be shortening its operating hours on December 24, 25, and 31, as well as on January 1. Regular weekend operating hours will be followed on December 30 and January 2. Look:

MRT-3 holiday operating hours 2022

December 24 and 31

  1. First trip from North Avenue - 4:37am
  2. Last trip from North Avenue - 7:48pm
  3. First trip from Taft Avenue - 5:18am
  4. Last trip from Taft Avenue - 10:09pm

December 25 and January 1

  1. First trip from North Avenue - 6:30am
  2. Last trip from North Avenue - 9:30pm
  3. First trip from Taft Avenue - 6:30am
  4. Last trip from Taft Avenue - 10:09pm

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Valenzuela City allows motorcycles to use MacArthur Highway’s designated bicycle lanes
We imagine the next-gen Nissan GT-R as a modernized R34 Nismo

December 30 and January 2

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
  1. First trip from North Avenue - 4:38am
  2. Last trip from North Avenue - 9:30pm
  3. First trip from Taft Avenue - 5:19am
  4. Last trip from Taft Avenue - 10:09pm

Regular weekday hours

  1. First trip from North Avenue - 4:36am
  2. Last trip from North Avenue - 9:30pm
  3. First trip from Taft Avenue - 5:18am
  4. Last trip from Taft Avenue - 10:11pm

You can check out the adjusted operating hours of the LRT-1 and LRT-2 here. Ride safe over the holidays, commuters!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

See Also

Read Next
These are the expected bottleneck hours on NLEX for Dec. 23 onwards
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: DOTr MRT-3

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱