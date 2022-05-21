Taking the MRT-3 with your pet? Take note of these guidelines

Filipinos can bring their pets aboard MRT-3 trains provided that guidelines are met, the train line’s management has reiterated. Need to travel by train with your pet? Take note of the following:

Guidelines for traveling with pets on MRT-3:

Domesticated animals such as cats and dogs must wear diapers and fit inside enclosed pet carriers that do not exceed two feet by two feet in size. Only one pet may be brought per passenger, which must remain inside the carrier for the duration of the ride. Pets are prohibited from eating during the trip, and are barred from taking seats meant for humans. Pet owners must fill out a waiver that states MRT-3 management will not be held liable for any losses or damage caused by bringing a pet on board. The waiver must be signed by the owner and an MRT-3 security guard.





Passengers are still requried to wear face masks and disinfect frequently to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

