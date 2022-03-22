Motoring News

DOTr marks the completion of the MRT-3 Rehabilitation Project

The agency held an official inauguration earlier today
by Leandre Grecia | 3 hours ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has continuously been making improvements to the MRT-3 over the past few years under the MRT-3 Rehabilitation Project. Now, after works on the rail line are finally complete, the agency has officially inaugurated the project.

The upgrades to the MRT-3 line include increases in operating speed, number of operating trains, and daily passenger capacity. The trains, which previously operated at 30kph, now run at a maximum speed of 60kph, effectively reducing headway between trains from 9min to just 3.5min.

The DOTr also says that from the previous average of 10-15 trains operating daily, there are now a total of 23 trains running the MRT-3 line. This has also doubled the daily passenger limit from 300,000 to 600,000. 

The MRT-3’s Control Command Center is now fully renovated. It features upgrades like a new high-resolution CCTV system. In addition to all these, the DOTr says the trains have new air-conditioning systems installed, and all elevators and escalators at the stations are now fully operational.

The DOTr said in its statement: “This is how we reshape the MRT-3—reinstating its high-grade design condition with an aim to give the Filipinos a more reliable, safe, and comfortable commuting experience.”

More photos of the completed MRT-3 Rehabilitation Project

