Proposed MRT-4 project will have 11 stations stations from Taytay to Quezon City

If you’re from the eastern part of Metro Manila, a new rail line in your area is currently in the works.

Tomorrow, October 1, 2021, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) will be signing a contract with consulting firm IDOM to design the new MRT-4 project. The latter will handle the preliminary design, detailed engineering and tender designs, financial and economical assessments, and bidding documents, among many others.

The 15.56km railway, which was approved by the National Economic and Development Authority back in December 2019, seeks to connect cities east of the capital to certain areas in Rizal. There are 11 proposed stations from Taytay all the way to N. Domingo near the LRT-2 Gilmore Station. You can see all the stations as well as the marked map below:

MRT-4 proposed stations:

N. Domingo Col. Bonny Serrano Greenhills EDSA Meralco Ave. Rosario St. Joseph Cainta Junction Tikling Junction Manila East Road Taytay

The DOTr says work on the MRT-4 project will begin by the second quarter of 2022. The provincial government of Rizal, meanwhile, says partial operability is expected by 2025.

We’re expecting more details to be released tomorrow, so be sure to check back here to stay updated.

