Look: Truck accidentally turns part of Guadalupe Bridge into a mini off-roading course

Now, we know what the off-roading lot among you are thinking—unfortunately for your Jimnys, Jeeps, and Defenders, however, all this muck has been cleared up already.

On a serious note, though, a dump truck caused quite a mess on EDSA early this morning after it accidentally spilled mud along a portion of Guadalupe Bridge. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic chief Bong Nebrija shared images of the scene earlier today and, thankfully, the muck was quickly cleared by agency personnel before it could cause any serious accidents. Look:

“Merong nagvolunteer magtambak sa mga potholes sa Guadalupe, yun lang putik ang ginamit,” Nebrija joked in his Facebook post. “Pinalinis na namin agad agad baka tubuan pa ng kamote!”

We reached out to Nebrija for more information regarding the accident. According to the official, the truck’s cargo hold was opened after the vehicle went over some bumps. Given the weather that we’ve been experiencing lately, that much mud and unsuspecting drivers approaching at speed is a perfect recipe for disaster.

What would you do if you were faced with this situation on a Metro Manila road?

