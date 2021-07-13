This bike tour is for beginner cyclists who want to explore Manila City

Cycling around Manila City can be as stressful as it is fulfilling. On one hand, you get to explore the old city and take in its sights and sounds on two wheels, but on the other hand, some areas are pretty chaotic when it comes to motorized traffic.

One way to stay safe while exploring the city on a bike is to do so with a group. If you’re looking for one, the National Bicycle Organization (NBO) is holding a Robinsons Place Manila Bike Tour on July 17.

PHOTO BY Robinsons Malls

Continue reading below ↓

The ride’s assembly area is at the Robinsons Place Manila’s Bike Repair Station near the mall’s main entrance. Participants are expected to be there by 3:30pm, and the group will head out at 4pm for a 7.4km ride around Manila City to check out some landmarks.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Some of the sights the group will pass include the National Museum of the Philippines, Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila City Hall, Quiapo Church, Luneta Park, and Plaza Roma in Intramuros. The group will be back at Robinsons Place Manila by 6pm.

PHOTO BY Robinsons Malls

Continue reading below ↓

This is a monthly event and hundreds of riders are already expected to take part in the near future. To register, just head on over to the official NBO website. You’ll need to finish biking lessons with the organization, too, by the way.

In a statement, Robinson’s Malls said that supporting this event is part of its response to the increasing number of cyclists on local roads. The company has also put up 49 bike repair stations across its malls nationwide, and now boasts a capacity of more than 2,500 bikes. Tell us, what other cities would you like to see this group ride in?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.