This new LTO command center will serve as the ‘central nerve’ of monitoring ops

Late last year, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) began the testing phase for its new Central Command Center (C3). What made this setup special? A new technology-based approach to reporting motoring-related mishaps and crime. Well, now the facility is up and running.

The agency launched the C3 facility earlier this month, showing off a clean new office filled with giant screens and personnel. At the heart of this new command center is the CitiSend app—road users’ “direct line of communication” with the LTO.

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation

Direct line for what? Basically, anything that needs to be reported by motorists. This means crime, accidents. On that note, the facility will also be the “central nerve” of LTO law enforcement and surveillance and will serve as a joint operations center with the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The hope is that C3 can help reduce the number of untoward incidents on our streets. Look:

New LTO command center

“This program will ensure—sa araw-araw, mababawasan ang road crashes, araw-araw mare-resolba ang mga krimen na may kinalaman sa ating motor vehicles,” Department of Transportation (DOTr) undersecretary for road transport and infrastructure Mark Pastor said following the facility’s launch.

At the very least, this development should reduce the legwork necessary to report accidents or crime while on the road. Cross your fingers authorities are able to make full use of this new facility.

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation

