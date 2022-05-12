MMDA: Implementation of new number coding scheme on May 16 is fake news

Another fake post reporting that a new number coding scheme will go into effect later this month is making its rounds online. This time, the post claims the updated policy will kick in on May 16.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has already labeled this information as false. In a Facebook post, the agency reminded motorists that no such alteration to the number coding scheme has been approved. It is also calling on everyone to verify updates like this with the MMDA if they are seen going around.

MMDA: No new number coding scheme yet

“Maling impormasyon ang kumakalat na infographic na may bagong number coding scheme na paiiralin simula Mayo 16. Muli pong binibigyang diin ng MMDA na walang pagbabago sa ipinapatupad na scheme,” the agency’s post reads.

“Nananatili pa rin ang pagpapatupad ng modified number coding scheme mula 5pm ng hapon hanggang 8pm ng gabi tuwing Lunes hanggang Biyernes, maliban lamang tuwing holidays.”

So the usual 5pm to 8pm enforcement remains, guys. Besides, you’ll be sure to see a report on our social media channels and website as soon as an official change to the number coding scheme is announced by the MMDA. Be wary of fake news, people. It’s everywhere right now.

