The Toyota Vios is now available for as low as P7,518 per month, Raize for P9,351 per month

The Toyota Raize may be relatively new to the local market, but Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is already throwing the model in the car brand’s summer promo for 2022.

For the month of May, the Japanese car manufacturer is making the Raize 1.2 G CVT available for as low as P9,351 per month. This is made possible by the company’s Pay Light option, which requires a 50% down payment and a 60-month payment term. Take note that this variant is not the one that comes with a turbocharger—you can read about our first drive of the non-turbo Raize here.

Looking for something a little more tried and tested? Well, few cars in the market are as reliable as the Toyota Vios, and the sedan’s 1.3 XE CVT variant is now available for as low as P7,518 per month through TMP’s Pay Light scheme.

A handful of other Toyotas (including the recently launched Veloz—check out everything you need to know about the model here) are available with low monthly payments through the brand’s Pay Light scheme. Check out the full list of Summer offers below:

Toyota 2022 summer promo offers

Toyota Vios 1.3 XE CVT – P7,518 per month Toyota Vios G, E, and XLE – Extended five-year/150,000km (whichever comes first) warranty Toyota Wigo 1.0 E MT – P6,023 per month Toyota Veloz 1.5 G CVT – P12,789 per month Toyota Raize 1.2 G CVT – P9,351 per month Toyota Rush – up to P10,000 cash discount Toyota Innova – up to P45,000 cash discount

If you’re able to shell out the 50% down payment necessary for these schemes, now might be the best time to pull the trigger on a brand-new Toyota. Planning to drop by a dealership to bite on any of these offers?

