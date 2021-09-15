Can this new intersection in Pasig serve as a model for other cities?

If you happened to pass by the stretch of Shaw Boulevard between Barangay Kapitolyo and Capitol Commons recently, you might have noticed a slight change in the area.

The Pasig City government has ditched the concrete barrier along that part of Shaw Boulevard in favor of a new intersection featuring bike lanes, bike boxes, at-grade pedestrian crossings, and a new set of stoplights and crosswalk lights.

This new setup makes the area much more pedestrian-friendly, as it eliminates the need for one to climb a flight of stairs to get to the other side of Shaw Boulevard. We dropped by today to check it out for ourselves. Watch:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

First impressions? So far, so good. Bike lanes and boxes are properly marked with green paint, and simply walking across the street always beats having to climb an elevated walkway. Surprisingly, cars and motorcycles were leaving areas painted in green free to bike users, too, despite there only being one or two traffic enforcers in the area.

Our only gripe so far? Some of the crosswalk lights could probably stay green for a couple of seconds longer.

This is nice, and we reckon things here will become even more orderly as motorists get used to it. Think other cities could follow this setup’s example?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.