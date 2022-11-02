No, the no-contact apprehension program isn’t making a comeback on November 15

Be wary of fake news, people.

According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) a post saying that the no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) will make a return on November 15 is making its rounds online. The agency wants to make it clear that this is not the case and the post is fake news.

The MMDA is reiterating that it stopped implementing NCAP back in August when the country’s Supreme Court issued a restraining order against the controversial policy.

“Huwag basta maniwala sa mga natatanggap na mensahe,” the agency stressed. “Mabuting alamin muna ang pinanggalingan ng impormasyon o iberipika mula sa mga lehitimong sources.”

The agency added that if any motorists have questions regarding NCAP or any other traffic policy, they may reach out to the agency through its official 136 hotline or social media channels.

Well, there you have it: NCAP isn’t making a comeback—at least not yet. Did you see this post circulating online? If yes, be sure to report it.

