LTFRB asks MMDA to suspend no-contact apprehension for puvs

Face-to-face classes are officially back. As a result, the streets are now busier than ever, with more motorists, commuters, and pedestrians out and about in Metro Manila.

Government agencies have been making the necessary preparations leading up to this week. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), for example, has approved the reopening of various PUV routes for those who need to use public transport just to get to school and back.

But it appears the agency isn’t stopping there, as it has now requested the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to suspend the no-contact apprehension for public utility vehicles (PUVs).

The Department of Transportation’s letter to the MMDA reads: “Relative thereto, the undersigned respectfully requests the review on the application of the no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) for public utility vehicles for at least 30 days, particularly on the new routes that will be reopened by LTFRB MC Nos. 2022-067 and 2022-068.”

Meanwhile, the LTFRB’s statement reads: “Sa pakikipag-usap sa DOTr, tiniyak naman ng MMDA na hindi mahuhuli ang mga naturang PUV dahil walang CPC para sa mga rutang binuksan. Bukod diyan, exempted ang mga PUV sa number coding scheme ng MMDA. Pero iginigiit ng MMDA na hindi exempted ang mga PUV sa paglabag sa mga batas-trapiko at tinitiyak nila na mananagot ang mga pasaway na PUV driver sa kalsada. Dinagdag nito na lahat ng CPC violations ay ipapadala sa LTFRB para sa karampatang aksyon.

“Pinapaalala naman ng LTFRB sa mga PUV driver at operator na pinapayagang bumiyahe simula bukas na sumunod sa mga alituntunin ng LTFRB na nakasaad sa kanilang mga prangkisa o provisional authority (PA). Ang sinumang lalabag sa mga ito ay papatawan ng karampatang parusa tulad ng pagkansela ng kanilang CPC, SP, o PA.”

No word yet if PUVs will be exempted from NCAP. We’ll keep you posted.

