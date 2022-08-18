NCR mayors show unity in continued implementation of no-contact apprehension program

It doesn’t look like the no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) being implemented across several Metro Manila cities is going away any time soon.

In a joint statement, the local governments of Valenzuela City, Parañaque City, Quezon City, Manila City, and San Juan City announced that they will continue implementing their respective NCAP policies (save for San Juan, which is still installing its NCAP cameras) despite recent backlash from the motoring public and some transport personalities.

According to the above-mentioned LGUs, the implementation of NCAP is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent calls to make governance more efficient and accessible.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

What’s it like riding a sub-400cc scooter on the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway?

DOTr accepts offer from Swedish government to work on improving the EDSA Carousel

“With this in mind, We, the undersigned local chief executives, have joined together on a common stance to continue the implementation of NCAP within our respective territorial jurisdictions and vow to continuously improve infrastructure and road conditions foreseeing the need for a safer environment for our constituents,” the statement reads, also thanking the public for their feedback.

Continue reading below ↓

The chief executives also highlighted that NCAP has helped minimize corruption, created “a culture of discipline among motorists,” and reduced traffic accidents.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“The implementation of NCAP never disregarded motorists’ due process since each local government has their respective traffic adjudication boards where motorists can contest or file protests or appeals,” the statement continues.

“The effective implementation of the NCAP, however, is not only about the use of technology and enactment of ordinances. It requires cooperation between local government units and government agencies, particularly the Land Transportation Office (LTO) whose office is instrumental in holding drivers and vehicle owners jointly responsible in maintaining order and safety in our roads.

“We therefore collectively urge all relevant government agencies to stand with us in pursuing and continuously innovating this internationally-proven program for effective traffic management.”

You can check out the statement in its entirety below. Do you agree with these local governments’ stance on NCAP? Chime in.

Continue reading below ↓

LGUs release statement on no-contact apprehension:

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.