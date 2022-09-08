Various LGUs to temporarily lift NCAP violations so motorists can register their cars

While the Supreme Court has already issued a temporary restraining order on the implementation of no-contact apprehension (NCAP) in the metro, the saga still continues. Now, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is dealing with registration-related issues due to NCAP.

It appears several motorists are having problems renewing the registration of their motor vehicles because of NCAP alarms tagged to their vehicles. Because of this, the LTO requested LGUs that used to implement NCAP to temporarily lift these alarms so that vehicles with pending violations can still be registered. The alarms will then be re-tagged if the Supreme Court approves the implementation of NCAP after the effectivity of the TRO.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A simple 5-step guide to the entire 2022 LTO driver's license renewal process

Reminder: Just because you pay for a parking slot doesn’t mean it’s legal to park there

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“This will allow the renewal of registration of apprehended motor vehicles through the NCAP pending the final decision/Resolution of the Supreme Court on the matter,” said LTO chief Teofilo Guadiz III. “In the event that the Supreme Court will affirm the validity of the same, the alarms shall be re-tagged in our system, and the fines/penalties shall be reflected and/or applied during the next renewal for registration.”

The LTO said that Quezon City, Parañaque City, and Bataan are now currently processing the lifting of NCAP alarms. We can probably expect other cities and municipalities to follow suit.

For those of you having issues with your motor-vehicle registration, take note. Also, keep in mind that the LTO has already extended the registration validity of vehicles with plates ending in 8, 9, and 0.

LTO on the temporary lifting of no-contact apprehension violations:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.